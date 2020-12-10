AUS A vs IND | Hoping India puts their best lineup against Australia A in second warm-up game, states Alex Carey

Australia A’s skipper Alex Carey has stated that he hopes India puts out their best line up in the second warm-up game ahead of the first Test at Adelaide Oval. In regards to Australia A’s batting form, he admitted that a big score is around the corner for Australia’s incumbent opener Joe Burns.

The big game ahead of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval is just around the corner, with both teams looking to test out the conditions and the players ahead of the big encounter. While India salvaged a draw in the first warm-up game, Australia’s A side would have their tails up after a near-perfect performance in the first game. For the hosts, both their bowling attack and their batting lineup managed to fire.

Ahead of the second warm-up game, Australia A’s skipper Alex Carey stated that he hopes India would put out their best line-up for the day-night clash in Adelaide. Alongside that, the southpaw also reckoned that it would be awesome if the Indian skipper Virat Kohli makes himself available for the clash ahead of the pink-ball game later this week.

"It would be awesome to get that experience and opportunity against him. We' re hoping that India puts their best line-up out there, and we can put up a show against them. It's a great, exciting opportunity to play against a high-quality Test team," Carey said, reported TOI.

With Will Pucovski ruled out of Friday’s clash against the tourists due to signs of concussion, incumbent opener Joe Burns and aspirant Marcus Harris would walk out in an attempt to seal their place for the first Test which starts on December 17.

"Joe's really experienced. We know how good a player he is. No doubt he'll be working really hard tomorrow to score some runs as always. I fully trust the way that he goes about it. He's a proven opening batsman for a long time now. Him and Harry (Marcus Harris) line up at the top against a really strong Indian team would be a great opportunity for both of them,” he added.

The southpaw, who last featured in a First-Class game last year, admitted that Australia A’s strong batting unit makes up for a good fight against the Indian team, who are set to feature their bowling attack that would make the cut for the Adelaide Test. In addition to that, Carey also sensed that a big score is around the corner for Burns, who has come under a great deal of scanner in the last two weeks building up to the first Test.

“We've got a really strong batting line-up with (Nic) Maddinson and (Cameron) Green as well, led by Joe Burns and Marcus Harris at the top. All the guys (in the Australia A) are in good nick. Lots of players are hitting the ball so well. It's a pink ball (game), so conditions will be a little bit different. I caught up with the boys last night in the nets…he's seeing the ball really well. So, there's a big score just around the corner for Joe," he added.