Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah set to continue till January after SC moves hearing

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, pushed the hearing for the proposed amendment for Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah’s continuation in their respective posts. With the hearing set to January, the two are likely to continue untill January before a decision is taken regarding their position.
With the Supreme Court set to go on a winter break from December 18, the apex court in the country has delayed the hearing for the proposed amendment of the BCCI rules, which would then subsequently allow the duo of Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah to hold their position for a longer period of time. In what would be an unprecedented move, the two are set to continue till January, where the Supreme Court is likely to take a decision regarding the proposed amendment in the current BCCI rules.
The apex body had gone to the Supreme Court with amendments to the constitution that could see the duo stay on for longer but given that the hearing has been pushed to the third week of January, as per Cricbuzz’s reports, the two are likely to stay in their respective posts till that date. While 25 Interlocutory Applications (IAs) could "be disposed of with a liberty to avail appropriate remedies,” 35 IAs were deemed infructuous. 28 IAs on the other hand, were "successfully mediated" by the amicus curie.
However, in the remaining 14 IAs which currently require a hearing contains the issues regarding the cooling-off period for the administrators, a clause that would potentially see the future of Ganguly and Shah. These issues, however, have been pushed to the third week of January, which allows the duo to continue till the hearing.
“A substantial number of applications were disposed by the court today. A large number of cases that were related to funds have become infructuous while the court said that in the state cricket associations where the amicus curiae (Narasimha) had successfully mediated and helped their hold elections, like Karnataka, were also disposed of,” said the amicus curiae PS Narasimha, reported Cricbuzz.
"Only some cases remains, and the court asked these to be listed in the third week of January. The BCCI application seeking amendments to its constitution was not taken up today."
