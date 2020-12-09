Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah set to continue till January after SC moves hearing

The apex body had gone to the Supreme Court with amendments to the constitution that could see the duo stay on for longer but given that the hearing has been pushed to the third week of January, as per Cricbuzz’s reports, the two are likely to stay in their respective posts till that date. While 25 Interlocutory Applications (IAs) could "be disposed of with a liberty to avail appropriate remedies,” 35 IAs were deemed infructuous. 28 IAs on the other hand, were "successfully mediated" by the amicus curie.