MS Dhoni's absence has resulted in struggle of Indian spinners, reckons Kiran More

Indian spinners have had their fair share of struggles to pick wickets in the T20Is since the start of 2019 where Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja haven't been among a lot of wickets. In ODIs as well, there has been a downfall in the performance of someone like Kuldeep Yadav, who once formed a lethal spin combo with Yuzvendra Chahal but after the 2019 World Cup, Ravindra Jadeja has become a regular part of the ODI side. But, not having both Chahal and Kuldeep together has certainly impacted India's bowling proficiency especially in middle-overs but it has more to do with their displays than anything else.