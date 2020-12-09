India's Parthiv Patel announces his retirement from all forms of cricket

35-year-old Parthiv Patel put curtains on his cricketing journey after making his India debut in 2002 when he turned the youngest gloveman in Tests to make his debut when he was just 17 years and 153 days. The left-handed batsman went on to feature for his country in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs, and two T20Is for while he made 194 first-class appearances in his career.