India's Parthiv Patel announces his retirement from all forms of cricket

Today at 11:56 AM
Indian wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. He was a veteran for Gujarat in domestic cricket and took to Twitter to announce his retirement and thank BCCI, his family, and everyone involved in his career.
35-year-old Parthiv Patel put curtains on his cricketing journey after making his India debut in 2002 when he turned the youngest gloveman in Tests to make his debut when he was just 17 years and 153 days. The left-handed batsman went on to feature for his country in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs, and two T20Is for while he made 194 first-class appearances in his career.
Patel lost his place in the Indian team with the rise of Dinesh Karthik and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. With MS Dhoni taking the center stage as wicket-keeper for India, Patel couldn't make it through to the side consistently. He has 934 Test, 736 ODI, 36 T20I and 11,240 first-class runs.
He last appeared for India in Johannesburg Test against South Africa in 2018 while his last ODI and T20I appearance for India came in 2012 and 2011 respectively. Despite being part of the RCB franchise, Patel hadn't played even a single game in the last IPL season.
December 9, 2020
