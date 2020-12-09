IND vs AUS | Was disappointed after first T20I with where my deliveries landed, reveals Mitchell Swepson

Mitchell Swepson, following an incredible show in the third T20I, has revealed that he was disappointed after landing his deliveries in poor length in the first T20I of the series. He also added that Adam Zampa helped him massively in setting the fields and offering advice during crucial junctures.

In the last hour just before the three-match T20I series kicked-off, Australia had to rope in leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson into the white-ball squad after Ashton Agar suffered an injury in the third ODI. While Swepson’s last appearance came in 2018, he was pushed into the starting XI where he seemed to struggle in the initial overs against India. The leg-spinner’s impact was felt nevertheless despite him landing the delivery on the shorter side, picking up the prized wicket of the Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

However, as the series progressed, the leg-spinner gained immense confidence, picking up three wickets in the third T20I as Australia managed to avoid a whitewash in the series. Following the third game in Sydney, the Queenslander revealed that he was obviously disappointed after the first T20I with his deliveries ending up in the short-area zone.

"A lot happy with how I bowled tonight compared to that first game. I was obviously a bit disappointed [after the first T20I], the ball came out a bit short, which is not the way I like to bowl. Tonight I just tried to really spin up the back of the ball and get some nice shape and turn. That would seem to work a lot better for me and it worked quite well to Virat,” said Swepson, reported Cricbuzz.

The presence of Adam Zampa from the other end in the two-man spin attack arguably helped the Kangaroos notch up an impressive win, where the two spinners just conceded 44 runs picking up four crucial wickets in the seven overs, a phase that changed the game. The Brisbane spinner credited Zampa’s constant support and advice for helping him settle in.

"Zamps has been excellent since I've come into the T20 squad. Being able to draw from a guy that's been out there and done it - particularly over the last couple of years, he's done so well... it was great to have him here as a bit of a mentor. Having a guy like him out on the field helping setting fields and things like that was pretty handy for me,” he added.

Swepson now will change his gears from white-ball cricket to red-ball cricket, during the second warm-up game against India with the pink-ball. The leg-spinner also admitted that he is hopeful of getting his Baggy Green after being in the reckoning for nearly two years in the Australian set-up as an understudy to Nathan Lyon.

“Hopefully if given an opportunity later on in this summer, that's something that I can draw from. But obviously two completely different games. I daresay plans will definitely change from tonight's game compared to (bowling) in a Test match. Obviously the opportunity has got to be there as well. We'll just have to wait and see," Swepson concluded.