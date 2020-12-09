IND vs AUS | India fined 20% of their match fee for slow over-rate in third T20I

Today at 3:29 PM
After being fined in the first ODI for slow over-rate, the Indian team have found themselves in a similar position with a 20% fine after failing to finish the first innings of the third T20I in time. With Virat Kohli pleading guilty, there was no hearing for a sanction to be imposed on him.
India’s notorious past with having a slow over-rate has hurt them from time to time. This year, the Indian team under the leadership of Virat Kohli have already been fined for a slow over-rate offence in New Zealand earlier this year. Following that, in their second away tour this calendar year, Kohli and co. were fined for the second time during India’s ODI loss against Australia in Sydney in the first of the three ODIs, to add insult to the wound.
Now after the third T20I, where they bowled first, the Indian team is fined 20% of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate, falling one over short of the target during the loss against Australia. However, with Virat Kohli pleading guilty, match referee David Boon had to do away with an additional hearing to impose the sanction.
In New Zealand, the Indian team were fined 20% and 40% in two of the five T20Is during their whitewash over the hosts in the shortest format. In Australia, India only managed to beat the hosts 2-1 in an incredibly close-fought T20I series between the two countries. Earlier in the same month, India fell short of the hosts in the three-match ODI series, losing out 2-1 to Aaron Finch-led Australian side dominated by Steve Smith's batting performance.
