IND vs AUS | India fined 20% of their match fee for slow over-rate in third T20I

India’s notorious past with having a slow over-rate has hurt them from time to time. This year, the Indian team under the leadership of Virat Kohli have already been fined for a slow over-rate offence in New Zealand earlier this year. Following that, in their second away tour this calendar year, Kohli and co. were fined for the second time during India’s ODI loss against Australia in Sydney in the first of the three ODIs, to add insult to the wound.