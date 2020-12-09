IND vs AUS | Have no words to describe my happiness, insists T Natarajan

After having a dream season with the ball in his debut series in Australia, T Natarajan has revealed that he didn’t burden himself with too much expectations. Knowing that he was in Australia only as a net bowler, everything else was just a bonus he wanted to capitalize.

After staggering success in the Indian Premier League, where Natarajan landed yorkers at effortless ease, he was on the plane to Australia as a reserve bowler but later an injury to Varun Chakravarthy meant Indian selectors, headed by Sunil Joshi, added the Tamil Nadu pacer to the Indian team. Natarajan soon made his ODI debut as well, almost like a fairytale journey.

As the series came to an end, with Natarajan being the best Indian bowler, the happiness was palpable but for him, it was the journey that matters the most.

"I'm very happy to have played against a good team in Australia and won the series. I have no words to describe my happiness. I didn't have many expectations. I just came in as a net bowler and then because of some injuries I got a chance," Natarajan said in a conversation with Murali Kartik for Sony Sports Network, reported Espn Cricinfo.

“I just wanted to utilise that chance. I was in good form in the IPL which helped me. Everyone around me supported me and motivated me, so I had the confidence to do well here."

With six wickets from three T20Is, Natarajan showed what he has got and proved that he is more than just a yorker specialist. He bowled cutters regularly to keep the Aussies in check and on being asked about it, Natarajan stated that he just backed his strength.

"I just backed my strengths - the yorkers and cutters. Depending on the conditions, I ask the wicketkeeper or captain whether I need to bowl the slower ones or yorker. I adapt to it depending on that. I didn't change too much about my bowling. Whatever I did in the IPL, I wanted to do it in Australia and wanted to execute it cleanly."