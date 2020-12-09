IND vs AUS | David Warner ruled out of first Test as recovery takes time

A groin stung David Warner has revealed that he will take at least 10 days to achieve peak fitness and will target a comeback in the second Test at the MCG, which starts December 26. Warner injured his adductor muscle while fielding against India in the second ODI.

David Warner made a tumbling save when Shikhar Dhawan pushed a ball towards mid-off in the second ODI in Sydney but looked in severe pain instantly. It took him some time to get back on his feet as team physio and Glenn Maxwell helped him off the field.

Later, he was ruled out of the subsequent limited-over games but he will now not even partake in the pink-ball Test against India in Adelaide. The New South Wales man himself revealed that he needs "another 10 days" to be fully fit and expected to be back for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

"I feel I have made great progress in a short amount of time and it's best for me to stay here in Sydney to continue working on getting back to full fitness," Warner said.

"The injury feels a lot better, but I need to be able to satisfy in my own mind and to my team-mates that it is 100 per cent ready for Test match conditions.

"That includes running between the wickets and being agile in the field. Right now I feel I am short of being able to play at peak fitness and another 10 days will make a difference."

Now the Sydneysider will be replaced by Will Pucovski who played the practise match against the Indians at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney. While he and Joe Burns failed to make any significant contribution with the bat, Australia don’t have a lot of options either.

It should be noted that Pucovski suffered a blow to his head while facing a Kartik Tygai bouncer and was immediately retired hurt but he looked just fine after the game.