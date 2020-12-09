ICC T20I Rankings | KL Rahul displaces Aaron Finch at No.3 spot; Kohli reaches eight place

Today at 7:02 PM
After a disastrous T20I series for Aaron Finch and a relatively good series for both KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, the two Indian batsmen have moved up the ladder in the latest ICC T20I Rankings. While Rahul has displaced Finch at No.3, Kohli has reached the eight place on the rankings.
Prior to the three-match T20I series, Australian skipper and opener Aaron Finch held the No.3 spot and made it his own with an incredible performance in the recent past. However, the emergence of KL Rahul, who was behind his back in terms of the ranking had put the right-hander’s spot in a bit of bother. With Finch failing in the last T20I while missing the second, Rahul’s impressive display for India has gained him the edge on the leaderboard, with the right-hander displacing the Australian at No.3.
Rahul followed his half-century in the first T20I in Canberra with a 30 in Sydney to ensure that his place was sealed ahead of the Australian skipper. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Virat Kohli’s incredible series display against Australia Down Under gained one spot, out setting Hazratullah Zazai for the eight place while Dawid Malan continues to rule the roost at the top of the latest rankings.
Elsewhere in the bowling charts, Australia’s Adam Zampa climbed up two places to enter the top five bowlers at No.4. Following a good outing against South Africa, England’s Chris Jordan has also broken into the top 10 as his teammate Adil Rashid at a career-high of No.3 in the T20I rankings. The English leg-spinner is just behind the two Afghan spinners - Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman.
Gains for 🇮🇳 in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul both moving up a spot within the top 🔟— ICC (@ICC) December 9, 2020
Rankings ▶️ https://t.co/H7CnAiw0YT pic.twitter.com/ktHXBMeIsC
