ICC T20I Rankings | KL Rahul displaces Aaron Finch at No.3 spot; Kohli reaches eight place

Prior to the three-match T20I series, Australian skipper and opener Aaron Finch held the No.3 spot and made it his own with an incredible performance in the recent past. However, the emergence of KL Rahul, who was behind his back in terms of the ranking had put the right-hander’s spot in a bit of bother. With Finch failing in the last T20I while missing the second, Rahul’s impressive display for India has gained him the edge on the leaderboard, with the right-hander displacing the Australian at No.3.