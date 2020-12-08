VIDEO | Steve 'Superman' Smith makes a jaw-dropping save on boundary to stun Kohli

Today at 5:28 PM
This has been a very unlike India-Australia series, it has felt more like friendly games than the usual intense cut-throat rivalry on the field. And both the teams have been too warm towards each other not just in the behavior but also in fielding but Smith seems to challenge the status-quo.
Most of the people would agree that they haven't seen such a 'rubbish' fielding display in words of the great Geoffrey Boycott in ages and not just one side but both Australia and Indian players have made some of the biggest blunders be it in terms of dropping easiest of chances or misfielding inside the 30-yards or at the boundary ropes. But Steve Smith wants to bring back the passion, the intensity, the brilliance, the edge-of-the-seat stuff that defines the rivalry between the two nations.
In the 13th over, he made such brilliant save that even he would hang his head in shame if he sees the replay where he dropped Virat Kohli earlier in the innings on the bowling of Glenn Maxwell when he was new to the crease. I mean how can the same man, save a boundary like that after dropping a sitter.
The jaw-dropping, astonishing, bewildering moment came on the fourth delivery of the Swepson over. Kohli had danced down the track to a flighted delivery by the wrist-spinner. He went up for a lofted hit over the long-on boundary and the shot had written six all over it. But, then came a surreal effort from Steve Smith who tried to take an overhead catch out of nowhere and knocked the ball back into play, flying in the air like a superman at the zenith of his powers trying to show off that yes, I can do freaking crazy things as and when I want to knock the ball back into the play and save four runs as Kohli could merely run two.
That's a six-saving special from Smith! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/1jliGv071Y— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2020
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.