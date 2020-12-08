VIDEO | Steve 'Superman' Smith makes a jaw-dropping save on boundary to stun Kohli

The jaw-dropping, astonishing, bewildering moment came on the fourth delivery of the Swepson over. Kohli had danced down the track to a flighted delivery by the wrist-spinner. He went up for a lofted hit over the long-on boundary and the shot had written six all over it. But, then came a surreal effort from Steve Smith who tried to take an overhead catch out of nowhere and knocked the ball back into play, flying in the air like a superman at the zenith of his powers trying to show off that yes, I can do freaking crazy things as and when I want to knock the ball back into the play and save four runs as Kohli could merely run two.