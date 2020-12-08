Twitter reacts as KL Rahul over the moon after Sundar makes up for his sloppy miss-stumping

Indian wicket-keeper KL Rahul is generally a very safe customer behind the stumps but today, it was not to be as he missed an easy stumping of Steve Smith off Washington Sundar's bowling. To understand how easy it was, had Dhoni been the keeper he might well have sipped the tea and still have enough time to send back Steven Smith as he had come too far down the track when he got beaten by off-spinner Sundar, who had dragged the ball and beaten him for all money in the 10th over.