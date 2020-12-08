Twitter reacts as KL Rahul over the moon after Sundar makes up for his sloppy miss-stumping

Today at 3:34 PM
For all those who say KL Rahul can do anything on the cricket field? Where are you right now? KL Rahul today had an eternity to stump out Steven Smith off Sundar's bowling but he let go off of an easy chance though the bowler sent back Smith in the same over to give Rahul the much-needed relief.
Indian wicket-keeper KL Rahul is generally a very safe customer behind the stumps but today, it was not to be as he missed an easy stumping of Steve Smith off Washington Sundar's bowling. To understand how easy it was, had Dhoni been the keeper he might well have sipped the tea and still have enough time to send back Steven Smith as he had come too far down the track when he got beaten by off-spinner Sundar, who had dragged the ball and beaten him for all money in the 10th over.
It was completely a deja-vu of the last T20I when skipper Virat Kohli had dropped a dolly on Sundar's bowling when Wade mistimed a big shot. However, Kohli also ran him out on the same delivery, so India did get the wicket but it couldn't reflect in Sundar's bowling column, who had got belted by the Aussie opener earlier. But, today, Sundar, was determined to change his fortunes and that's when he decided to take the matter into his own hands.
Just seconds after the miss-stumping, the Indian offie tossed up the ball outside off, trying to bait Smith who tried to make room and loft the delivery but fell for the trap as he was bamboozled by the flight and as a result, the ball kissed the stumps as this time Sundar needed no one's involvement in the wicket. However, no one other than Rahul was more relieved as he shouted a loud 'yes' after the wicket.
KL be like: I'm not Dhoni, not close to Dhoni :| :|
December 8, 2020
DRS is a joke???
December 8, 2020
Here is how twitter trolled KL for doing this!
*KL Rahul wasted 2 reviews*— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) December 8, 2020
Dhoni to BKL Rahul : #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/yZLgv6bpLz
In today's match #viratkholi #AUSvIND #INDvsAUS #KLRahul 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/F92jAWB6pH— Ajeet Kumar (@ajeet_kumar21) December 8, 2020
Hahaha! Exactly.
Opposition when KL Rahul asks for DRS....... #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/q8wuiJTvvY— Dhärméndra (@Officialdharmen) December 8, 2020
Haters are even missing Thala for this!
Really missing #Dhoni 's reviews..— rayemonroy (@rayemonroy1) December 8, 2020
DRS was Dhoni review system in his time...
What a game reader he was...#klrahul Never near to him..#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/DKemBwVLTu
Sahi kel gaye bhai!
#AUSvIND— Underdog (@DreamingSanket) December 8, 2020
When Virat Kohli ask KLRahul for review
KLRahul be like : pic.twitter.com/r98aMa5cPW
:|
After missing a stumping chance and two wrong DRS calls ...— Hemant (@Hemant___jain) December 8, 2020
KL Rahul be like :-#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/BtsJFu2BVK
