Twitter reacts as India misses 'Dhoni Review System' after a late DRS denies them a clean LBW

MS Dhoni where are you? Wherever you are can we get you over to Sydney right away? Well, this is a mutual feeling among the millions of Indian fans after India missed a plumb LBW decision to get the wicket of Matthew Wade, who has been in phenomenal form this T20I series and made back-to-back fifties. It's just way too difficult for Indian fans to move on from Dhoni as India keep giving us many ways to remember the legend and his unbelievable skills on the cricket field of which one was to take DRS reviews to perfection. It often made us wonder if it was Dhoni behind the inception of the whole DRS system or what.