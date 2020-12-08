Twitter reacts as India misses 'Dhoni Review System' after a late DRS denies them a clean LBW

Today at 3:18 PM
T Natarajan has been a revelation for India in the white-ball series and was again about to take a big fish Wade out but a late DRS call denied India the chance to dismiss him. Replays showed that if the DRS was taken on time, it was three reds and would have got India the Wade wicket.
MS Dhoni where are you? Wherever you are can we get you over to Sydney right away? Well, this is a mutual feeling among the millions of Indian fans after India missed a plumb LBW decision to get the wicket of Matthew Wade, who has been in phenomenal form this T20I series and made back-to-back fifties. It's just way too difficult for Indian fans to move on from Dhoni as India keep giving us many ways to remember the legend and his unbelievable skills on the cricket field of which one was to take DRS reviews to perfection. It often made us wonder if it was Dhoni behind the inception of the whole DRS system or what.
In the last game as well, India had taken a poor DRS review and today, they didn't take one on time as both KL Rahul and Virat Kohli missed the bus yet again. T Natarajan was handed over the 11th over with the expectation of removing Glenn Maxwell, whom he had dismissed in the first game as well. While he didn't come close to getting Maxwell out, he had Wade plumb in-front of the wicket, yes, even I could see that right at the onset but not the men who matter, as when India decided to go upstairs, umpire referred the decision only to find that it was too late to challenge the decision.
And to add not salt but chilly spices to injury, it turned out that if the review was taken on time, Wade would have been back to the pavilion as it was three reds and the batter was plumb in-front.
What's happening on the earth???
December 8, 2020
Definitely a bad joke of the day!
Late review was a bad joke so far in this inning 😂😂😂#AUSvIND— SanDeep (@g123sandip) December 8, 2020
Massive loss of review!
No ball and late review will cost match today— Pratik Niroula (@pratikniroula9) December 8, 2020
India having had day at Sydney.
Catch , Stumping , late review, No ball ...... where is the Discipline guys #AUSvIND— நாடோடி (@Naadoodee) December 8, 2020
Hahaha! Funny but not at this moment.
Future Kohli came to tell him to go for the review but it was a bit too late. pic.twitter.com/5rObysyzvS— Heisenberg☢ (@internetumpire) December 8, 2020
Yeah may be!
The Indians were too late to review. Right call was made at the end— Pasan Nanayakkara (@PasanNanayakka2) December 8, 2020
Maybe late on review.....but he was out. Wade is lucky to be still on pitch.— joker (@pali_mayank) December 8, 2020
Unlucky Natarajan!
Natarajan almost got Mathew Wade's Wickets.— The Kudrati Biryani (@SatyamR29974407) December 8, 2020
Meanwhile Kohli Standing on the boundary, not asking Third Umpire for Wicket Review pic.twitter.com/wsgCAEexnq
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Matthew Wade
- Virat Kohli
- Kl Rahul
- T Natarajan
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Sanju Samson
- Maxwell
- Glenn Maxwell
- Glenn Maxwell
- India Tour Of Australia
- Indian Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.