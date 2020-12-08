Suryakumar Yadav will not have to take Sami Aslam’s path because he is looked after, states Danish Kaneria

Today at 10:16 AM
Danish Kaneria has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their ignorance towards their own players after Sami Aslam left for the USA. The former leggie cited the example of Suryakumar Yadav, who has stuck with the Indian Cricket despite not being selected.
Recently, former Pakistan opener Sami Aslam signed up with Major League Cricket, bringing the curtains down on his stop-start international career with Pakistan. One of the most promising players in the late 2010s, Aslam stood tall to score twin fifties against England against the likes of Stuart Broad and James Anderson on a green Trent Bridge wicket.
He scored four fifties in a three-match Test series against West Indies with another fifty in New Zealand added to his repertoire. However, an average series against Sri Lanka and Australia brought a halt to his career and he could never make it to the squad after the 2018 England tour.
His departure from Pakistan divided opinions, with many tearing into PCB for their bad management skill, with Danish Kaneria being the latest to blame the board. The former spinner, who has a history against PCB since his ban for Essex spot-fixing scandal, blamed the board for being rife with nepotism.
“He (Sami Aslam) was a consistent player. There’s been an injustice done with him. He never got the chances that people like Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq did.”
“It is unfortunate that PCB behaves in such a way that players need to leave their homes. India’s Suryakumar Yadav got an offer from Scott Styris to play for New Zealand, but his franchise has stood by him, the BCCI has stood by him, so he will not leave India,” added Kaneria.
The Styris reference that Kaneria made was actually a tongue-in-cheek tweet from the former New Zealand cricketer who made the comment after SKY played a brilliant innings in the IPL.
