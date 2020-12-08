IND vs AUS | Will Pucovski walks off tour game after suffering blow to head

The Australians suffered a forgettable end to what was otherwise a perfect warm-up game as young opener Will Pucovski walked off the field after being hit on the head by a Kartik Tyagi bouncer. Batting on 22* in the 13th over of Australia A’s second innings, Pucovski attempted an extravagant pull shot off a Tyagi snorter and missed it completely, and went down to his knees in pain after the ball caught him clank on the helmet. All players and medical staff rushed to attend to the 22-year-old opener as soon as he suffered a blow, but despite looking uncomfortable and in pain, the Victorian was able to walk off the field unassisted.