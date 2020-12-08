IND vs AUS | Will Pucovski walks off tour game after suffering blow to head

Today at 12:41 PM
Australian opener Will Pucovski abruptly walked out of the warm-up game against India, on Day 3, after getting hit on the head by a brutal Kartik Tyagi bouncer that floored him instantaneously. It remains to be seen if Pucovski sustained a concussion, but the blow has put his Test debut in jeopardy.
The Australians suffered a forgettable end to what was otherwise a perfect warm-up game as young opener Will Pucovski walked off the field after being hit on the head by a Kartik Tyagi bouncer. Batting on 22* in the 13th over of Australia A’s second innings, Pucovski attempted an extravagant pull shot off a Tyagi snorter and missed it completely, and went down to his knees in pain after the ball caught him clank on the helmet. All players and medical staff rushed to attend to the 22-year-old opener as soon as he suffered a blow, but despite looking uncomfortable and in pain, the Victorian was able to walk off the field unassisted.
The blow does not spell good news for Pucovski, who has a history of suffering concussions. As per his own admission earlier, the opener has suffered at least seven concussions already despite being just 22, with the most recent one prior to today being in a match against England Lions in February this year, where his helmet collided with the ground after his bat got stuck on the pitch.
Thus taking into account his feeble past, Cricket Australia could very well choose to tread with caution with Pucovski. Whether he sustained a concussion today is unclear, but any sort of discomfort could see the 22-year-old opener miss the second warm-up game at the SCG, which is slated to begin in three days’ time. That could in turn have a say in whether he plays the first Test in Adelaide, starting December 17.
Having made back-to-back double centuries in the Shield, Pucovski was primed to open the batting in the India Tests in the absence of Warner, but this injury could very well delay a potential international debut for the 22-year-old.
