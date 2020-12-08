IND vs AUS | Injuries are one of the challenges moving forward, asserts Justin Langer

Today at 2:27 PM
Ahead of the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia are grappled with as many as six injuries which Justin Langer feels is one of the worries going ahead. Langer has also added that he will have to push many main players to play the pink ball warm-up game.
David Warner’s injury caused a big problem in Australia’s preparation for the Day and Night Test between India and Australia. While Mitchell Starc has been given compassionate leave due to a family illness, Josh Hazlewood is suffering from a back soreness that has created problems for the Aussies. Justin Langer is understandably concerned about the same and now he wants more of the squad to play in the pink-ball warm-up game to get into the match mode.
"With injuries, we weren't expecting Davey for example to get injured like he did, so we are having a close look at that. The best practice, I've said for years, is centre-wicket and the chance to play a pink-ball game against India under lights is certainly a very tempting preparation for a few of our players. We are looking at that,” head coach Justin Langer said, reported ESPN Cricinfo.
"I actually addressed the CA board the other day, one of the challenges we've got with such tight schedules ... we've got six injuries now, which is really unusual. We'll obviously review it. That's one of the challenges moving forward, when guys are playing all the tours [and have] different sorts of preparations."
With a groin stung David Warner not certain for the first Test, Will Pucovski and Joe Burns were slated to take on India in the first Test but unfortunately, Pucovski took a blow on his head from Kartik Tyagi today. Although he walked off unassisted, he was not having a great form in the game, which will cause another problem for the home side.
