IND vs AUS | Hardik Pandya gives his Man of the Series award to 'deserving' T Natarajan

One of the biggest talking points after the completion of the third T20I on Tuesday in Sydney was that whether the Man of the Series award was rightly given to Hardik Pandya or not. It was expected that T Natarajan would have the honors given that he was the highest wicket-taker in the three-match T20I series and had made vital contributions in each of the games unlike Pandya, who didn't take the world by storm in the first and third T20I though was the star of India's second T20I win.