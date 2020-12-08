IND vs AUS | First time we've had two leg-spinners, credit to both of them, asserts Aaron Finch

Chasing 187, India were favorites to win the third T20I in Sydney with Australia missing the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc , and Josh Hazlewood in their side. However, the Aussie wrist-spin duo had some other ideas as they ensured that Australia didn't finish the series empty handed. After a great start to Indian innings, Aussie spinners Adam Zampa and Mitchell Swepson choked the Indian batting in the middle-overs as they ended with combined figures of 4/44 in seven overs. As a result, despite a 61-ball 85 by Virat Kohli , India fell short of the target by 12 runs.

Swepson was the pick of the bowlers as he dismissed Shikhar Dhawan , Sanju Samson , and Shreyas Iyer while Zampa sent back his nemesis Hardik Pandya in the 18th over when the game was hanging in the balance with both teams in the game.

Winning skipper Aaron Finch credited both the leg-spinners, which is not often what we see with the Men in Yellow or most of the teams as they like to field a combination of a defensive off-spinner alongside an attacking leg-spinner but the move paid off for Australia big time this series as it bodes well for the T20 World Cup which will be played next year in India.

"It was a great series, and we just happened to be on the wrong end of the first two. It's the first time we've had two leg-spinners in the side, and they were bold with the short boundaries here, so credit to both of them. Swepson bowled the 7th over against Shikhar and Virat, both destructive in their own ways, but Zamps bowled really well as well. We played some great white-ball cricket over the last 18 months and really proud of the bunch," Finch said in the post-match presentation.