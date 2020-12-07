South Africa’s ODI series against England indefinitely postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Following a successful T20I series, where England thrashed South Africa, the ODI series has met with a fatal end as COVID-19 cases have pushed the cricketing boards to postpone the three-match series. The two boards will later decide a date for the series to be rescheduled in South Africa.

After a stunning three-match T20I series, where all the matches were evenly poised, similar things were expected in the three-match ODI series that followed suit. However, after the first ODI was postponed due to a COVID-19 case, it was rescheduled to be played on Sunday, with the rest of the series following suit. However, with the Covid-19 count increasing, and with the bio-bubble getting compromised, the two cricketing boards have decided to indefinitely postpone the series to a later date.

"The decision was taken jointly by the two boards to ensure the mental and physical health and welfare of players from both teams. CSA and the ECB will now work together to determine when the three-match series, which forms part of the ICC Cricket Men's Super League, can take place in the future," the statement said, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Cricket South Africa’s acting CEO, Kugandrie Govender stated that the concern over mental health alongside the spread of the virus has forced the board to take immediate measures, postponing the series to a later date.

"The concern over the mental health impact of recent events on all involved is not one that we as CSA or the ECB take lightly and the decision to postpone the tour is the most responsible and reasonable course of action for us,” said Kugandrie.

"I would like to thank the ECB for the continued positive relations and we look forward to hosting the England team in the near future."

ECB’s chief executive Tom Harrison too stated that the welfare of the players and the management is of utmost importance to the country, which has led to the discussion between the two cricketing boards to take immediate action.

"We have always maintained that the welfare of our players and management is paramount. We were concerned about the potential impact that recent developments might have on the wellbeing of the touring party, and so after consultation with Cricket South Africa we have jointly made the decision to postpone the remaining matches in this series, in [the] best interest of the players' welfare,” said Harrison.