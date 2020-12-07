Reports | Injured and concussed Ravindra Jadeja ‘most likely’ to miss first Test

Ravindra Jadeja’s rejuvenation with the bat peaked in the first T20I in Canberra, where he powered India to a match-winning total via an unbeaten 23-ball 44, but his knock came at a cost as he suffered a two-in-one blow in the span of two overs. After seemingly tweaking his hamstring at the death, the southpaw also got concussed after being hit by a Mitchell Starc bouncer, a blow that subsequently ended up ruling him out of the T20I series. Jadeja’s absence did not hamper India’s surge in the shortest format, but it could very well have dire consequences for the visitors in the Tests.