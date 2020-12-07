IND vs AUS | T20I series win will impact the Test series as well, feels Ashish Nehra

"Australia were making big totals in the ODI series, so the T20I series win will surely have an impact on the Test series, however, little it might be. Yes, different players are playing this series but it will make a difference to players mentally if not anything. There is no need to rest any of the bowlers as they are not in the Test side be it Sundar, Natarajan, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur or Yuzvenvdra Chahal. Except for Manish Pandey, there can be no possible change, perhaps Virat Kohli can take rest himself and Pandey can be picked in place of him with KL Rahul as the captain but nothing else," Nehra said in a video uploaded by Cricbuzz.