IND vs AUS | Mohammad Kaif bats for Hardik Pandya's inclusion in Test squad

Given the phenomenal track record of Virat Kohli in Australia or the great form of KL Rahul or Shikhar Dhawan, it was expected either of them to emerge as the top most batsman in the white-ball leg of India's tour of Australia. But, on the contrary, Hardik Pandya, who was supposed to have a litmus Test as a specialist batsman at the top-level after succeeding in the role in IPL, has taken everything by storm as he has posted scores of 90, 28, 92*, 16, and 42 in five games of the tour thus far, winning Man of the Match awards in two of India's three wins so far.