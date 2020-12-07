IND vs AUS | Almost feel like my career restarted a couple of years ago, states Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade, after leading his side for the first team, stated that he feels like his career restarted a couple of years ago and sees himself as a completely different player now. He also added that every time he plays for Australia, he never is concerned about his age or if it’s his last game.

Matthew Wade’s Australian career can be divulged in two halves - one as his wicket-keeper phase in international cricket and the other as his return to the Australian squad as a pure batsman. Since his return as a specialist batsman, Wade has overturned his fortunes with the Baggy Green, including being a focal point of the team on the field.

That combined with his batting improvement in the last two years, the southpaw has sealed his place in the playing XI, purely as a batsman. His performance in the past two years also earned him to lead the side in the second T20I in Sydney against India. Following the match, Wade has stated that it almost feels like his career has restarted in the last couple of years.

“Yes, I’m 32, and I’ve been around a long time, but I see myself as a completely different player. Matthew Wade, the guy that played as wicketkeeper-batter, is a completely different player than the one that’s been playing the last three years. I almost feel like I restarted my career a couple of years ago, debuting at 30,” said Wade, reported Hindustan Times.

At the age of 32, the southpaw likens himself to the likes of Mike Hussey and Brad Haddin, who also were relatively late bloomers in the Australian setup. Wade also expressed that age is never a concerning factor for him or his performance.

“Age is always spoken about when you get to my age and that’s the nature of the beast. Every game I play for Australia is one that I didn’t think I’d get and whether that’s my last game or whether I’ll play another 50, that doesn’t faze me,” he added.

While not getting carried away after leading the side, the Tasmanian stated that Smith has plenty of say in the dressing room and assured that the 31-year-old would do a great job in the future.

“It is not me driving the field, obviously Finchy (Aaron Finch) is our captain and we all work together when he plays well. So Smith has plenty of say, he has been a great captain for long time and he will do a great job if he gets an opportunity,” he added.