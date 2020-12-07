ICC Test Rankings | Kane Williamson equals Kohli at second spot; Stokes regains top spot

Switching from the IPL to Test cricket was never going to be easy but New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson did it in style, last week in Hamilton. Put into bat on a green top indistinguishable from the outfield, Williamson struck a career-best 251, the third double century of his career, and helped his side register a handsome innings victory over the visiting Windies. The knock has not only helped New Zealand but also has helped Williamson personally as the Kiwi skipper is now joint second in the batsman’s rankings in Test cricket.