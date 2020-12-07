Gautam Gambhir and Deep Dasgupta bat for switch-hit; also want bowlers to be allowed to 'change arms' mid-way

"Completely agree with Gautam Gambhir, there are few people who can acquire the skill. Switch-hit has been around for a while, but not many people can play it, so allow it. However, also allow the bowlers to switch their arms, if a right-arm bowler switches his arm mid-way and bowl left-handed, if he can bowl accurately and be effective, so that should be allowed. Bowlers should tell whether they are bowling over the wicket or round the wicket, but not the arm they are going to bowl with. Switch-hit has been tried because its legal, so changing bowling arms should also be allowed and made legal too," Deep Dasgupta opined.