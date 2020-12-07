BCCI official shares exact sequence of events in Ravindra Jadeja substitution

An Indian team official has revealed the sequence of events that led to Ravindra Jadeja being substituted in the game while adding that there was no malice in the Indian management’s intent. The official has also revealed that Sanju Samson first noticed the blow.

Justin Langer engaged himself in an argument after the Indian team was allowed to substitute Ravindra Jadeja with Yuzvendra Chahal even though the former batted for four more balls after being hit on the head. Australia were not convinced that it was indeed a like-for-like replacement at all which created a big controversy of sorts in Canberra on Friday.

However, a senior team official revealed the entire thing, stating that the call was made purely to safeguard their all-rounder's health and there was no malice involved.

"Sanju was the first one to see it. He immediately informed Mayank (Agarwal), who was seated next to him, that the blow was flush on the helmet. And Mayank then ran up to inform the team management," the source told Cricbuzz.

"We immediately called for the team doctor and he started icing Jadeja's head and neck. We were quite worried. But even after a while he told us he was feeling groggy," he added.

As a matter of fact, before being concussed, Jadeja had pulled up his hamstring in the 19th over bowled by Josh Hazlewood, which Australia were aware of. Many fans and experts doubted that if that was a reason behind the Indian team’s “move” but the official rubbished that, once and for all.

"At that point, we didn't even focus on his hamstring. It was all about ensuring that he get immediate help. We now know all about head trauma injuries and how dangerous it can be. Our focus was to purely make sure he's feeling better. And once the doctor had assessed him, we felt like we had no choice but to consult David Boon regarding the protocols for getting a concussion substitute," the source explained.