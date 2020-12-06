VIDEO | Matthew Wade chirps in ‘Not quick enough like Dhoni’ after missed stumping

Today at 4:56 PM
The loud stump mic in Australia has always been a thing of beauty but till now, nothing worthwhile had really come out of it. That, however, changed during the second ODI as Wade funnily chirped in "Not Dhoni, not quick enough like Dhoni!" after he failed to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan.
On the final delivery of the 9th over, Mitchell Swepson landed a short ball outside off-stump to which Dhawan wanted to cut but missed it altogether. Pretty much as Tim Paine did in a Shield game recently, Wade waited for Dhawan to get his feet above the crease in mid-air for him to get a quick stumping.
In the most opportune of time, Wade lit up the bail and started appealing for MS Dhoni. It was reminiscent of the former Indian wicket-keeper who redefined the art of stumping in his own inimitable way. However, Dhawan was quick and was understanding of the situation for which he didn’t let the foot be in the air, having witnessed enough of Dhoni behind the stumps himself.
The on-field umpire waited for the third umpire’s decision who then found out that the Indian was completely safe inside the crease. While Wade had all the reasons to be dejected by that, he saw the funny side of it, and said, "Not Dhoni, not quick enough like Dhoni!". Dhawan responded the same with a smile and the game moved on quite sweetly.
Watch the banter here:
"Not Dhoni, not quick enough like Dhoni!" 😂— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2020
Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/L1KY15FYnb pic.twitter.com/IOC7NH2xgb
