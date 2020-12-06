VIDEO | Fidgety Kohli drops an 'absolute' sitter before comically running Wade out on same delivery

Donning the captaincy hat, Matthew Wade started his innings in glorious fashion and with a dash of luck that saw Hardik Pandya dropping a simple catch at the rope, he completed his second T20I half-century. But what ensued in the middle of the last delivery of the 8th over was hilarious, to say the least, but something that Wade wouldn’t like even a bit.

Washington Sundar first bowled a slower delivery through the air which had some decent purchase but Wade failed to get him right in front. The Tasmanian closed the face pretty early in the innings which meant the flick flew directly to the man at short mid-wicket - Indian skipper Virat Kohli .

It was a simple offering- one that Kohli should’ve pounced pretty easily - but the Indian skipper completely messed that up. After multiple attempts, the ball finally popped out of his hands. So simple was the catch that Wade had given up on himself with Smith, instead of running, was kept ball watching - as he started inspecting his blade to see where the ball hit.

Once the duo saw that the ball had been popped out, Wade charged for a run and reached mid-way down the ground when Smith started to run. After a couple of steps, however, he stopped and turned back, leaving Wade in a spot of bother. Wade had a very little time to go back but he tried anyway. And it was during that time, Kohli hung back and threw the ball towards KL Rahul, who dislodged the bails to effect the dismissal.