SA vs ENG | First ODI cancelled yet again as hotel staff tests COVID positive
Today at 2:43 PM
After a delay in the start of the first ODI between South Africa and England, it was cancelled yet again like was the case on Friday after a South Africa player had tested Covid positive. Today, after hotel staff tested positive for COVID-19, English players and staff had to undergo tests again.
After a smooth organization of international cricket in first few months in times of pandemic, difficulties in hosting a match have started coming to the fore with South Africa turning the center of focus after the first ODI between South Africa and England was cancelled yet again. The first ODI was supposed to take place on Friday in Cape Town but it was postponed less than an hour before the toss after a South Africa player tested positive for COVID-19.
On Sunday yet again, after an initial delay in the start of the game owing to positive tests of two hotel staff, the English players and staff had to undergo mandatory COVID-19 Tests again as per the protocols, which was followed by the game being finally called off.
"CSA and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have agreed to delay the start time for today's One-Day International match, which is due to take place in Paarl," CSA said in an official statement on Sunday
"The England players and management underwent an additional round of PCR tests on Saturday evening, after two members of the hotel staff testing positive for COVID-19," the cricket board further said.
"Whilst the ECB awaits ratification of those test results the decision has been taken to delay the start of today's ODI match," it added.
Notably, only three full days of the tour are remaining, and it is highly unlikely for the series to finish as per the expectations with a big impact on upcoming Sri Lanka, Australia and Pakistan series for South Africa this summer.
