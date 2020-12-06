IND vs AUS | Some of Virat Kohli’s shots today were extraordinary, asserts Justin Langer

Following India’s win on Sunday, Justin Langer has asserted that some of Virat Kohli’s shots were extraordinary, including praising the right-hander for his impersonation of AB de Villiers. Langer also had special praise for Hardik Pandya, comparing him with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

When Virat Kohli walked out to bat, India still hand a handful to do in order to chase Australia’s mammoth total in the second T20I in Sydney. However, Kohli was on it from the very first ball, sprinting heavily between the wickets to pinch the quick singles. The singles turned into doubles and once he found the momentum, the boundaries looked shorter than in reality, with the ball flying off his blade.

During his stay at the crease, Kohli also surprised Andrew Tye with a perfect scoop, that reminded the commentators on the air of a certain AB de Villiers. While Kohli couldn’t finish off the game, getting out for a 24-ball 40, Australia’s head coach Justin Langer asserted that Kohli’s shot-making abilities on the night were extraordinary. He also reinstated that the right-hander is one of the best batsmen across the board.

"Some of Virat (Kohli's) shots, I have said for years he (Kohli) is the best player I have probably ever seen. Some of the shots he played tonight were extraordinary and (they got) good opening partnership and got over the line," the former Australia opening batsman said in the post-match press conference.

Langer was also in full praise for India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who completely changed the course of the game with his 22-ball 42, thwarting the ball to all parts of the Sydney ground. The former Australian opener also likened the all-rounder to former Indian skipper MS Dhoni in terms of his finishing abilities.

"It was an incredible spectacle of a game. We know how dangerous he (Pandya) is. In the past we had MS Dhoni and the way he (Pandya) played today. He has played really well all summer so, obviously it was a great innings in the end there,” he added.

The southpaw also was of praise for the Australian performance, admitting that Wade was brilliant opening the innings. He also reckoned that Smith batted well but opined that Australia’s athleticism in the field was what stood out.

"And Matthew Wade batted beautifully at the top of the order, Steve Smith also batted well, so plenty of good contributions, what stood out to me was the athleticism in the field. I am proud of my players. It was a great spectacle, on a Sunday night India versus Australia, it got so close, it was a really exciting game. We batted really well, had enough runs and thought India would have to bat really well,” he concluded.