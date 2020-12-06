IND vs AUS | Shubman Gill should get the nod ahead of KL Rahul in middle-order, feels Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra wants to see Shubman Gill in place of Virat Kohli for the Border-Gavaskar trophy instead of KL Rahul. He also added that KL Rahul should only play if Prithvi Shaw fails to deliver while opening the batting for India alongside Mayank Agarwal.

As we are approaching the four-match Test series between Australia and India, the questions around teams of both the sides are getting more pronounced. With Indian skipper Virat Kohli set to miss the last three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar trophy, it opens up a spot for a middle-order batsman and it is supposed to be a two-way contest between Shubman Gill and KL Rahul with Prithvi Shaw most likely to open alongside Mayank Agarwal like was the case in the last Test series in New Zealand, earlier, this year as well.

Renowned Cricket expert Aakash Chopra feels the first Test in Adelaide will help us understand better who plays in the middle-order in place of Virat Kohli.

“Kohli will leave after the first Test and who will replace him? But there is a slight catch – about who will be opening in the first Test match, whether it will be Prithvi Shaw or KL Rahul will get his chance there itself,” said Chopra in his latest YouTube video, reported Hindustan Times.

He, however, made his choice pretty clear and affirmed that he wants to see youngster Shubman Gill in place of Virat Kohli ahead of KL Rahul. Gill had made double-centuries for India A in West Indies and New Zealand respectively to impress one and all and his selection in the XI has been due for some time. In the first warm-up game, the right-handed Gill got out for a duck as an opener, which might push his case for being present in the middle-order

“If you are looking to bat someone in the middle order, I feel Shubman Gill should get the nod ahead of KL Rahul,” he added.

Chopra also feels that if in case Prithvi Shaw fails to make an impact in the opening slot, they India might well try KL Rahul, who was picked for the Australia Test series owing to his IPL run.

“If Prithvi Shaw fails or you want someone to open instead of Prithvi Shaw, if there is a spot as an opener, then KL Rahul. But in the middle order batting, as they say to go by the rules, in terms of the pecking order Shubman Gill’s name after Virat Kohli is ahead of KL Rahul. So, in my opinion, Shubman Gill will be my choice,” said Chopra.

Australia and India lock horns in the Test series from December 17 with Adelaide Oval set to host the first day-night Test between the two sides.