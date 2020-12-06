IND vs AUS | India will miss Virat Kohli’s attitude and competitiveness in the Test series, postulates Daryll Cullinan

While Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara continued from where they left with brilliant batting in the middle, it brings up a bigger question about the Indian attitude. Former South African pacer Daryll Cullinan postulated that the Indian team will miss Virat Kohli’s attitude and competitiveness, something that tilted the Test series their way 2-1 the last they toured Down Under. At the same time, the Proteas player also admitted that it presents an opportunity for Pujara and Rahane to shoulder responsibility.