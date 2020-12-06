IND vs AUS | India should not change their batting line-up for T20 World Cup, reckons Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg has reckoned that India should not consider changing their batting line-up, with him crediting the team for having the best No.6 and No.7 in the world in Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. He also stated that Australia have a slight advantage over India in terms of their bowling.

India’s record in the shortest format has improved dramatically over the last year, with the Men in Blue having won all their games in the format this year. Since the start of the year, Virat Kohli’s men thrashed New Zealand away from home 5-0 before stepping up their game in the first T20I against Australia in Canberra for their sixth consecutive win this year.

Even without the presence of Rohit Sharma at the top of the order, India have successfully managed to build one of the best batting units across the board, including having the batting depth right till No.8 with Washington Sundar.

However, at No.6 and 7, India have two of the best power-hitters in the world in the form of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, who were quintessential in India’s win in the first T20I with their partnership in the death. Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg reckoned that India should not change their batting line-up in the future.

“If you are going to win the T20 World Cup, your No. 6 and No. 7 batsmen are the most vital cogs in your batting line-up. Because they are the ones that are going to finish off an innings as Jadeja and Pandya do quite often. That is the advantage India have over all the other teams. They have the best No. 6 and No. 7 in T20 cricket. So, India should not change their batting line-up,” Brad Hogg stated on his YouTube channel, reported Hindustan Times.

Alongside that, the Australian bowler also stated India are the better T20 team over the hosts - adding that India’s batting depth on top of their quality bowling attack is one of world’s best. However, he was tilted towards the hosts, who he think has an advantage in the bowling department.

“India last night were too good for Australia, they are the better T20 team. They have got a wonderful outfit. They have got batting depth a well as quality bowlers. If Australia have got an advantage it is in the bowling department, but India across the board are sensational,” he concluded.