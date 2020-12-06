AUS A vs IND A | 1st Day Takeaways - Shaw’s ‘horrific’ form and ‘disciplined’ Australian bowlers

Such has been the torrid time for Shaw at the crease that he has managed to score 4 ducks in the last 8 innings with the highest score of 10, which includes the duck he scored today. Given that he is exceptionally talented, it’s understandable to give the youngster an extended run despite his horrible form, but there has to be a limit to the opportunities he gets as he looks like a fragile fish out of the water on the crease. In the recent past whenever he has come out to bat, it has only been a matter of time before he put his team behind by one wicket, which is the same script followed by him in today’s match as well.