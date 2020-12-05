IND vs AUS | Not sure if Chahal was a ‘like-to-like’ replacement for Jadeja, questions Moises Henriques

While understanding Ravindra Jadeja had to be substituted, Moises Henriques questioned if Yuzvendra Chahal was indeed a right replacement according to the rule. However, he added that once a decision has been made, everyone needs to move forward and get on with the game.

Ravindra Jadeja getting concussed and subsequently being replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal created a controversy of sorts in the first India-Australia T20I in Canberra which resulted in Justin Langer engaging in a heated argument with match referee David Boon. Adding insult to the injury, Chahal demolished the Aussie line-up and eventually bagged the man of the match award.

It seemed like Australians were not convinced if Jadeja had indeed been concussed or if it was a smart ploy to take him off after the all-rounder suffered a hamstring injury a few minutes before the incident happened. Moises Henriques later revealed that while a medical expert’s opinion can’t be questioned, Australia wanted to know if Chahal was indeed the right replacement.

"From our point as a player you've just got to roll and get on with it. Once a decision has been made you just move forward and do what you can to win the fixture. When you've got professionals in place to make those decisions, and there's no doubt he got a knock on the helmet,” Henriques said in the post-match press conference.

“So from my point of view I do like to try and see the best in everyone. But having said that, whether it was a like-for-like replacement, that's the only thing moving forward, that's the question we'd like to see."

Given the fact that Jadeja had pulled up his hamstring, it was not sure how effective he would’ve been with the ball or if he would’ve bowled at all. Henriques pointed that out.

"Like for like, from my point of view, it would definitely be one's an allrounder and a gun fielder, and the other one is an out-and-out bowler who bats [at] 11. That's the only thing from my point of view. I'd like to look into if that's a like-for-like decision."