IND vs AUS | Nathan Lyon added to Australia’s T20 squad; Cameron Green released

Nathan Lyon could be in for a first T20I appearance in over two years after being added to Australia’s T20I squad for the remaining two T20Is in Sydney. Lyon, who picked 5 wickets in 5 innings at an ER of 7.47 in the 2019/20 season of the Big Bash League, last played a T20I way back in October 2018 versus Pakistan, but could be in for a recall to partner Adam Zampa, after young Mitch Swepson disappointed in the first game. The 33-year-old off-spinner has been added to the squad in place of Cameron Green, who has been released to play the two red-ball warm-up games ahead of the first Test, the first of which will kick-off on December 6 at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney.