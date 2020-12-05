IND vs AUS | Don’t see why there is so much of noise about Chahal replacement, questions Sunil Gavaskar

In what turned out to be the most controversial concussion substitute of all time, Yuzvendra Chahal was allowed to be subbed after Ravindra Jadeja was hit by a Mitchell Starc delivery and the former starred with the ball, picking three wickets. The Aussies were not convinced about the same as they felt Chahal was not really a “like-for-like” replacement but Gavaskar certainly didn't agree with the complaints.