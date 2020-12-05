IND vs AUS | Don’t see why there is so much of noise about Chahal replacement, questions Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 6:17 PM
Sunil Gavaskar has opined that there is absolutely no problem in Yuzvendra Chahal being replaced by a concussed Ravindra Jadeja and asked why there is so much noise about it. Chahal starred with the ball in the middle overs and bagged the man of the match award as well.
In what turned out to be the most controversial concussion substitute of all time, Yuzvendra Chahal was allowed to be subbed after Ravindra Jadeja was hit by a Mitchell Starc delivery and the former starred with the ball, picking three wickets. The Aussies were not convinced about the same as they felt Chahal was not really a “like-for-like” replacement but Gavaskar certainly didn't agree with the complaints.
"You can argue that Chahal's not an all-rounder, but any bowler who goes out with the bat, whether he scores one run or 100 runs, is an all-rounder, as far as I'm concerned," Gavaskar told India Today.
"And he bowls, so it's a like-for-like replacement, and the Australian match referee had no objection to that. So I don’t see why there is so much noise about it."
Yesterday, Justin Langer engaged in a heated exchange with former teammate and match referee David Boon while Moises Henriques shared that the Aussies were not convinced about the like-for-like replacement part.
