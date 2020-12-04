Twitter reacts to cheeky India ‘playing it smart’ to replace Jadeja with Chahal post former’s injury

Today at 4:24 PM
Virat Kohli and a billion other Indian fans feared the worst after Ravindra Jadeja pulled his hamstring whilst batting, but the southpaw also getting a knock on his head meant that the visitors found a way out. India roped in Chahal as a concussion substitute, and the change left the Aussies fuming.
Big Luck for India!!
#INDvsAUS So Big Luck ✅ for 🇮🇳 India ! @yuzi_chahal Replaces #Jadeja as the 5th Bowler (Concussion Substitute) Rules as he was hit on helmet ⛑during Match— Dr. K@ss!m A@z!〽️ (@AazimKassim) December 4, 2020
AUS Coach Langer 😂not happy as he says 1) Jaddu was injured leg before itself
2) No Physio checked him after head injury pic.twitter.com/q96h0TTXqk
Concussion for Jadeja!!
So this concussion substitution was pissing off the Australian coach, Probably because Jadeja batted throughout the over after getting hit on the head, Most importantly Chahal is going to bowl, Very well for India.#AUSvIND https://t.co/1cuMFj8Ofu— Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) December 4, 2020
Chahal comes in for Jadeja!!
Yuzi Chahal comes in for jadeja as concussion bowler, when did this @icc included this rule in T20Is?🙄 truly not happy cricket loosing its charm.😒🤦#indvsausT20— Anees Rahman (@AneesRa15052407) December 4, 2020
Chahal replaced as a concussion!
Hope Jadeja recovers asap, but from a team India perspective, the concussion sub thing has worked out well. Chahal has replaced him in the bowling innings after Jadeja took a blow to his head. #AUSvIND— Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) December 4, 2020
Langer is angry!!
Okay!! Its clear, Chahal is allowed to bowl as concussion substitue for Jadeja. Boon(Referee) & Langer had a dicussion & Langer is not happy with it. #AUSvsIND https://t.co/C5gL9gnDPE pic.twitter.com/NLttGb3ek0— Harish Aryasomayajula (@IAryaHarishI) December 4, 2020
ICC rules!
👉Did Jadeja get hit on the head?— Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) December 4, 2020
-Yes
👉Do rules allow India to bring Chahal for Jadeja?
-Yes
👉Did Jadeja have a hamstring injury too?
-Yes
👉 Is concussion rule fair?
-You wouldn't want to compromise on health/wellbeing
👉 Can concussion rule be misused at times?
-Probably YES
