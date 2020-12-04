SA vs ENG | First ODI postponed after another SA player tests positive
Today at 3:55 PM
The number of Coronavirus cases in the South African camp increased by one on the match day, which resulted in an unfortunate postponement of the first ODI in Cape Town. As a matter of fact, the match was supposed to have been played at Newlands on Friday but now that will not go ahead.
South Africa had been dealt with a number of Coronavirus cases ahead of the series which created doubts if the series can at all be played - a concern shared by the team doctor during the T20I series between two teams. So much so that he stated that if more players get positive, it will be difficult for the home team to land sufficient number of players for the game and the worst reality has now come true.
The first ODI between the two teams has now been called off, a CSA media release said, with two hours to go for the scheduled start.
"This decision results from a player from the Proteas team testing positive for COVID-19 after the teams' last round of scheduled testing performed on Thursday ahead of the ODIs," a CSA media release said.
"In the interests of the safety and well-being of both teams, match officials and all involved in the match, the Acting CEO of CSA, Kugandrie Govender as well as the CEO of the ECB, Tom Harrison, have agreed to postpone the first fixture to Sunday."
No confirmation about the second ODI has been received yet.
