NZ vs PAK | Pakistan’s training exemption revoked after eight squad members test positive

The New Zealand government had initially allowed the sporting teams visiting the country to practise in small groups. But after the Pakistan team tested positive for Covid-19 following a breach in protocol, now the team’s training exemptions have been revoked instantly.

“I have very carefully considered this situation. At this time, I continue to have ongoing concerns about the risk of cross-infection within the squad. There have been a number of active cases identified among the team.

"Public health considerations will continue to be foremost in our response to COVID-19, whether this involves individuals or teams. We appreciate the challenges that this decision will have for the touring team," said Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, New Zealand’s director-general of health, said.

Before the arrival in the country, all members of Pakistan's touring party tested negative four times before the team left from Lahore to New Zealand. However, six members of the touring squad tested with positive results on arrival while two more returned with positive tests. Currently, all eight are now in quarantine.