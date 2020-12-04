IND vs AUS | Want more responsibility from Jadeja and 6 bowling options for 1st T20I, opines Aakash Chopra

"I agree with Chopra, we have Sundar at 7, so we can go for six bowling options. One thing is for sure given the pitch, Sundar, Jadeja and Chahal have to play and three pacers. India can look to give chances to Manish Pandey or Sanju Samson as well. Deepak Chahar and Natarajan must play as they will not be part of the red-ball side. So these two pacers and one from Bumrah/Shami/Saini. Hopefully, Samson also plays given he was part of the New Zealand T20Is and T20 World Cup is also taking place next year," Ashish Nehra stated.