IND vs AUS | T Natarajan is looking like a bright prospect for the Indian team, insists Karsan Ghavri

A career that touched two ends of the spectrum, T Natarajan’s story is an inspiring tale of perseverance and audacity that culminated with him receiving his India call-up in Canberra on Wednesday. He bowled with his heart out, just as he did during the Indian Premier League, to help India win the third ODI but much like everything else, there is a bigger picture. Karsan Ghavri, one of the finest pace bowling coaches in the country who had his own sweet time as a pacer during his heyday, was extremely impressed by the same.