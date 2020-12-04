IND vs AUS | Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of remaining T20Is; Shardul Thakur roped in as replacement

In what comes as a significant blow to team India's chances of winning the T20I series, the BCCI have confirmed that Ravindra Jadeja will miss the last two T20Is after suffering a concussion on Friday. Jadeja, who scored an unbeaten 44 in the first T20I, was struck on the helmet by a Mitchell Starc bouncer in the final over of India's innings. However, while Jadeja continued to bat without discomfort and completed the innings, he was diagnosed mid-innings with concussion, due to which he subsequently had to be replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal. In the wake of this incident, the BCCI have confirmed that the all-rounder will be taking no further part in the T20Is.