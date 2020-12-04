IND vs AUS | Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of remaining T20Is; Shardul Thakur roped in as replacement

Yesterday at 11:30 PM
The BCCI have confirmed that Ravindra Jadeja, who suffered a concussion in the first T20I in Canberra on Friday, has been ruled out of the last two T20Is, with Shardul Thakur taking his place in the squad. The board, however, did not give an update on the hamstring injury Jadeja seemed to sustain.
In what comes as a significant blow to team India's chances of winning the T20I series, the BCCI have confirmed that Ravindra Jadeja will miss the last two T20Is after suffering a concussion on Friday. Jadeja, who scored an unbeaten 44 in the first T20I, was struck on the helmet by a Mitchell Starc bouncer in the final over of India's innings. However, while Jadeja continued to bat without discomfort and completed the innings, he was diagnosed mid-innings with concussion, due to which he subsequently had to be replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal. In the wake of this incident, the BCCI have confirmed that the all-rounder will be taking no further part in the T20Is.
"Ravindra Jadeja sustained a concussion after being hit on the left side of his forehead in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I against Australia in Canberra on 4th December 2020," read an official release from the BCCI.
"The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI Medical Team. Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series."
The board have confirmed that Jadeja will be replaced by pacer Shardul Thakur, who had an impressive outing in the final ODI, where he finished with figures of 3/51, picking the all-important wicket of Steve Smith. The BCCI, however, gave no update on the hamstring injury Jadeja seemed to pick up whilst batting.
