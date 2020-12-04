IND vs AUS | Followed MS Dhoni’s pattern to success in the Canberra ODI, reveals Ravindra Jadeja

Today at 10:41 AM
Ravindra Jadeja has revealed that his experience of batting with MS Dhoni for India and Chennai Super Kings helped him plan his innings in the final ODI in Canberra better. Jadeja has further added that Hardik and him were discussing how to charge in the last few overs to give the side impetus.
Ravindra Jadeja’s batting has largely been chastised in limited-overs cricket for India, especially because of the slow batting display for the major part of it, but the recently concluded ODI series changed perceptions. In the third and final ODI in Canberra, Jadeja scored a solid 66 off 50 deliveries and with the help of Hardik Pandya, he guided the side beyond 300. On being asked about the same, Jadeja stated that he was just following the MS Dhoni template.
“Mahi bhai has played so much cricket for India and Chennai (CSK). He always had a set pattern. He would go in and look to build a partnership with the batsman. He always used to get himself set and look to play the big shots. He has played in such situations so many times,” Jadeja said in an interaction with Sony Sports Network after the match.
“By looking at him and given the fact that I have batted with him so many times, he always used to tell me that if we can take it till the last then we can score a lot of runs in the final four-five overs,” Jadeja added.
Hardik Pandya and Jadeja shared an unbeaten 150-run partnership after Virat Kohli’s dismissal and that proved vital at the end. Both batsmen started cautiously but launched a scathing attack after for a winning total. Smaller boundary helped the cause as Jadeja revealed that they were waiting for the situation to work in their favour.
“It was the same situation and that is what he tried to do today. Hardik and I were discussing that we can take a chance in the last few overs. The boundary was smaller on one side so that was the plan.”
