IND vs AUS | Followed MS Dhoni’s pattern to success in the Canberra ODI, reveals Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja’s batting has largely been chastised in limited-overs cricket for India, especially because of the slow batting display for the major part of it, but the recently concluded ODI series changed perceptions. In the third and final ODI in Canberra, Jadeja scored a solid 66 off 50 deliveries and with the help of Hardik Pandya, he guided the side beyond 300. On being asked about the same, Jadeja stated that he was just following the MS Dhoni template.