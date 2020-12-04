IND vs AUS | Finch plays down Jadeja concussion controversy; says it’s silly to challenge expert opinion

Aaron Finch has weighed in on the match-referee’s ‘controversial’ decision to let India replace Jadeja with Chahal and has claimed that there is no choice for everyone but to abide by expert opinion. India used Chahal as a concussion sub for Jadeja, despite the latter picking up a hamstring injury.

Ravindra Jadeja seemed to pick up a hamstring injury batting at the death and the sight of him limping spelt bad news for Indians, who only had five bowling options up their sleeves. Yuzvendra Chahal took to the field in the second innings in place of left-hander, but while many believed that he was a mere substitute, it turned out that the Indians had drafted the leggie-in as a concussion sub, due to Jadeja also being diagnosed with concussion after suffering a blow to his helmet. The decision to allow Chahal as a ‘like-for-like’ replacement did not particularly go down with Aussie coach Justin Langer, who was involved in a lengthy exchange prior to the second innings.

Chahal eventually turned out to be the difference maker, picking three wickets, but despite many accusing India of alleged foul-play, Aussie skipper Aaron Finch had no issues with the change. Speaking post-match, Finch asserted that it was imperative for the players and staff to trust the call by the medical experts, who declared Jadeja as concussed.

“Their doctor had ruled Jadeja out due to concussion. You can't be challenging a medical expert's opinion,” Finch said post match.

Australia missed the services of David Warner, Ashton Agar and Marcus Stoinis due to injury, and Finch, himself, became an addition to the list on Friday, after seemingly injuring his hip on the field. The Aussie skipper claimed that his injury got ‘progressively worse’ and stated that he would get a better idea once a scan is performed.

“The injury got progressively worse as the game went on (about his injury to the hip).”

Australia, at one stage, looked like restricting India well below 150, but a death over onslaught from Jadeja took the Indians to 161, a score that the Kangaroos eventually failed to chase. Finch rued the indiscipline showed by the bowlers at the death and was also critical of his batsmen’s inability to find boundaries in the chase.

“We probably leaked too may runs at the death. Then while chasing, we didn't hit too many boundaries in the 6-over period.”