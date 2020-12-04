IND vs AUS | Cummins' pace and confidence back, expect that to continue all summer, reckons Brett Lee

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee feels that premier bowler Pat Cummins' confidence and pace is back and he's expecting him to continue like that all summer. He also added that taking rest from last ODI and T20I series wouldn't have been his call as players generally want to play games.

Pat Cummins, who was an integral part of Kolkata Knight Riders campaign in IPL 2020 only featured in two ODIs before getting rested for the final 50-overs game, which was a dead rubber as Australia sealed the ODI series 2-0 in Sydney, and the whole T20I series against India so that he stays fit and ready for the four-match Test series that will be followed by the limited-overs series. Former Aussie pacer-turned-cricket analyst Brett Lee reckons that must not have been Pat Cummins' decision to rest as players generally don't want to rest.

“It probably wouldn’t have been his call, he probably would have wanted to play, the players generally want to play,” Lee told Foxsports.com.au, reported Sportstar.

“I would have thought after a couple of games they shouldn’t be tired. I always found that for my rhythm personally that the more games I played the better rhythm I had,” Lee added.

Lee, who was one of the fastest bowlers of his time, added that such a break hampers a bowler's rhythm and only players with fitness concerns should be rested and not the fit ones.

“If I had a week’s break, whether it be a break in the tournament or whether I was rested, it’s almost like you’ve got to go back and find that rhythm again,” he said.

“There could be a guy who is carrying a hamstring injury or a little niggle, shoulder might be a bit sore, and the best way to get them into their best preparation is to have a few days off.

“That’s fine but if they’re fully fit they should be playing.”

After going wicketless in the opening ODI, Cummins had taken three wickets in the second ODI win for the Men in Yellow. Lee feels Cummins' pace and confidence is back and he expects him to do well.

“The confidence is definitely back and his pace is back and I expect that to continue all summer,” Lee said.

The Test series between India and Australia starts from December 17 in Adelaide Oval with a day-night Test for the first time in Border-Gavaskar trophy.