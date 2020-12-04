IND vs AUS | 1st T20I - Today I Learnt: X-factor Ravindra Jadeja and Fidgety Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell’s onslaught in the ODIs against India was seen as the biggest scam of the century - after hitting no sixes and averaging 15.42 in the IPL, he struck 11 sixes and 167 runs at a strike rate of almost 195. So on the back of seeing him almost play three match-winning innings in a row in 50-overs, there were a few nervous faces in the Indian camp when he came with just over 10 overs left. To their delight, and surprise, though, it took the Indians just three balls to see the back of Maxwell. Maxwell’s IPL 2020 poor run was attributed to lack of role clarity, bad luck and a lack of commitment. But contrary to popular belief, Maxwell’s woes in the T20s started a while before the IPL, in the England series. There he made 1, 26 and 6 - looking like a shadow of himself - with a lot of fidgetiness. The Victorian, unlike he bats in ODIs, looked desperate to make an early impact and get off the blocks quickly, and as a result went at the ball too hard and tried batting with quirkiness, compromising on shot selection. This fidgetiness was on display today, too, where, despite coming on the back of a resonant ODI series, he was searching with desperation for runs, something which was personified by a risky, inexplicable chip off his first ball. Unsurprisingly, like in the IPL, he fell cheaply and let his side down. Perhaps it’s not just an IPL thing, and perhaps Maxwell needs to be a lot less harsh on himself and give himself more time to unload, in the shortest format.