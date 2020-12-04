Always thought burnout will be Kohli's biggest challenge but his energy never dropped, feels VVS Laxman

“Phenomenal. I think, the way he has played in each and every series, the kind of intensity he has maintained each and every day, when he’s on the cricket field is unbelievable, because at some stage I thought that will be the biggest challenge for Virat Kohli, at some stages he will burn out, but not even once we have seen that energy drop down when Virat is on the cricket field, whether he is batting or he is fielding,” Laxman said on The Cricket Connected Show in Star Sports, reported Hindustan Times.