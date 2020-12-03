Reports | Addition of two new IPL teams listed as a matter of discussion in BCCI AGM

Today at 10:51 AM
According to reports, BCCI Annual General Meeting, which is supposed to be held on December 24 will also include the election of two representatives in the IPL governing council. 23 matters are listed for discussion in total, one of which also includes the election of Vice-President of BCCI.
According to reports from Cricbuzz, a notice has been sent to all the affiliated state units by BCCI for the Annual General Meeting, slated to happen on December 24, which will include the election of two new teams in the Indian Premier League governing body and approval on the same will be taken from from the representatives of all the state associations at the meeting.
Reportedly, there are 23 matters listed for discussion at the 89th BCCI AGM, which also includes the election of the vice president as Mahim Verma, who had been elected unopposed as the vice president last year, resigned from his position earlier this year. Other key matters listed for the AGM include induction/appointment of two members of the General Body and one representative of the Indian Cricketers' Association.
Interestingly, the outcome of BCCI's proposed amendment to extend the tenure of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah is yet to come as the matter has been listed for hearing by the Supreme Court on December 9. Appointments will also be made for the roles of Ombudsman and Ethics Officer, BCCI's representative to the ICC, Cricket Committee and Standing Committee, and the Umpires' Committee.
A discussion will also take place on "BCCI's stand on the inclusion of cricket" in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The state representatives will also be updated on the matters of the ICC, the National Cricket Academy, the 2021 World T20, and India's Future Tours Program.
