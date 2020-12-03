IND vs AUS | Thought the changing point was probably the run out with Alex Carey, reckons Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has reckoned that the changing point of the third ODI against India was the run-out of Alex Carey, which he claims was 100 percent his fault, falling short of the target by 13 runs. He added that it’s up to the bowlers to combat the evolution of batsmen, who are scoring massive runs.

While chasing the target of 303, Australia found themselves in a good position to win the match with Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell looking on the crease. However, a terrible miscommunication resulted in Carey’s wicket and the momentum got shifted to India’s favour. Maxwell did try to squeeze the victory for his team with his explosive 38-ball 59, but eventually, Australia fell short by 13 runs after the all-rounder was clean bowled by Jasprit Bumrah with an on-point yorker.

Maxwell reckoned that the changing point of the match was Carey's run out and takes complete blame for the mishap.

"I thought the changing point was probably the run out with Carey, which was probably 100 per cent my fault. I think we were six down at that stage so it makes it a little bit tougher because you know one mistake and it can all turn around pretty quickly,” Maxwell said as quoted by India Today.

"That was probably a key moment in the game that I probably stuffed up. Having said that, I probably should have iced that game from there. But they're allowed to bowl well and Bumrah's a class finisher."

Interestingly, Maxwell’s switch-hit six against Kuldeep Yadav, which travelled for 100 metres, became a topic of debate with the former Australia captain Ian Chappell terming it "unfair" in a recent interview. Talking about the same, the 32-year-old insisted that the shot is within the laws of the game and is a result of the evolvement of batsmen over the years. He added that the bowlers must evolve to the same stage to tackle the run-scoring abilities of the batsmen.

"It's within the laws of the game. I think batting has evolved in such a way that it's just got better and better over the years which is why we're seeing these massive scores getting chased down and scores are going up."

"I suppose it's up to the bowlers to try and combat that, and the skills of bowlers are being tested every day. They're having to come up with different change-ups and different ways to stop batters, and with the way they shut down one side of the ground and what-not."

"I suppose the way that batting is evolving, I think bowling has got to evolve to the same stage, so you see guys come up with knuckleballs and wide-yorker fields and different tactics. The tactics of one-day cricket have definitely evolved over the last little bit as well, so I just see it as a different part of the evolution of the game," Maxwell said.