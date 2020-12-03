IND vs AUS | Haven’t faced quality spinners such as Indian spinners, acknowledges Cameron Green

After his debut on Wednesday, Cameron Green has acknowledged that he hasn’t faced a quality spin attack such as India’s before in his life, adding that they are a different beast in the middle. He also stated that he was taken aback by KL Rahul’s kindness behind the wickets during their run-chase.

Hailed as Australia’s next ‘big’ thing after Ricky Ponting, Cameron Green was handed the Australian cap on Wednesday after the hosts decided to rest a few players. While he couldn’t quite showcase his excellence across the board, the all-rounder was more than handy enough to impress the fans and his teammates in equal measures. His ability to bounce batsmen was clearly evident when he bowled a snorter to Virat Kohli, who moved out.

During the same outing, he also showed his athletic presence in the field with a sharp dive to save a certain boundary before swatting the bowlers. But one aspect that perhaps looked a bit weak was his technique against the Indian spinners, especially Ravindra Jadeja, who was darting the ball into the right-hander.

Following the encounter, Green has acknowledged that he hasn’t faced such high-quality spinners such as Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja before in his cricketing career.

"Their spinners, I haven't faced quality like that. Jadeja is a beautiful bowler who knows exactly what he's trying to do: Spin some away from you and dart one back in,” Green told Cricket Australia.

"You can do as much research and watch as much footage as you want to get an understanding how they bowl,” he added.

"But it's a different beast out in the middle. I will take a lot out of it."

During his batting stint, the all-rounder also recalled how he was expecting KL Rahul to sledge from behind the stumps but instead, the 29-year-old actually gave a kind message to the youngster on his debut.

“I was actually taken back with how nice KL Rahul was behind the stumps. He asked me whether I was nervous or not and I just replied saying ‘Yeah, I was a little bit nervous’. He was like ‘Yeah, go well youngster’ type of thing. So I was actually a bit taken back,” Green said after the match.

The youngster also hailed Virat Kohli as a ‘great cricketer’ remembering how he tried to bowl a bumper and the Indian skipper was ready on his backfoot with a pull shot, which raced away to the boundary.

"Bowling to Virat you can just see there is a step up in how good of a cricketer they are. I tried to bowl a bumper to Virat and he was onto it so quick."